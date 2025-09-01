Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:04 01.09.2025

Prosecutors asking curt for unconditional arrest of suspect in Parubiy's murder

1 min read
Photo: http://bank.gov.ua/

The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office has filed a motion with the court for the unconditional arrest of a 52-year-old Lviv resident detained on suspicion of murdering MP Andriy Parubiy (European Solidarity faction), said Mykola Meret, head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"We will request an unconditional preventive measure - detention without the possibility of bail," Meret said at a briefing in Lviv on Monday.

He added that the motion will be sent to the court in the near future.

According to the head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, law enforcement officers have a lot of work ahead of them, as they need to collect evidence and bring the case to a court verdict.

