12:44 01.09.2025

Police studying Parubiy murder motives, including possible Russian involvment – dpty National Police chief

 Law enforcement officers are investigating the motives for the murder of European Solidarity MP Andriy Parubiy, and it is possible that it was ordered by the Russian Federation, Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Andriy Nebytov has said.

"Today we are investigating the motives, we are not ruling out any of the versions, we continue to work in all directions. The investigative and operational groups are working on separate versions," Nebytov said at a briefing in Lviv on Monday.

He noted: "We can say that the person had the intention to commit murder. We do not exclude a Russian trace, that this was an order from the Russian Federation."

According to him, the suspect in the murder "had certain circumstances under which he committed this murder." Also, as Nebytov specified, this man did not have a permanent place of work. "

As reported, Member of Parliament and former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada in 2016-2019 Andriy Parubiy was shot dead on the street in Lviv at noon on August 30. An unknown man fired several shots at the politician, as a result of which he died on the spot.

The alleged shooter in the case of the murder of Parubiy was detained in the Khmelnytsky region, he has already given his first testimony. The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivsky, previously stated that there is a Russian trace in the crime.

