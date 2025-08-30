Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:25 30.08.2025

Ukraine’s Air Force: 548 targets out of 582 shot down or jammed last night

2 min read
Ukraine’s Air Force: 548 targets out of 582 shot down or jammed last night
Photo: National Guard

The Defense Forces of Ukraine last night neutralized 548 targets out of 582 that attacked Ukraine, shot down six out of eight ballistic missiles, 32 out of 37 cruise missiles, and five missiles and 24 strike UAVs reached seven locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of August 30 (from 19:00 on August 29), the enemy launched a massive strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike UAVs, air-, ground- and sea-based missiles. In total, during the strike, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and accompanied 582 air attack means," the press service said in a statement on Saturday.

The largest number of enemy drones and missiles, 479, was destroyed on June 9, 2025. At the same time, Russia set a record for the number of launched attack means on the night of July 9, 2025, using 741 UAVs and missiles.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Saturday, August 30, air defense systems shot down/jammed 548 air targets: 510 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types; six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 32 X-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, X-59 cruise/aircraft missiles. However, five missiles and 24 strike UAVs reached seven locations, and downed (fragments) fell at 21 locations.

According to the Air Force, last night the Russian Federation attacked the territory of Ukraine with 537 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia); eight Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Rostov region, Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation; 37 air, ground and sea-based cruise/aviation missiles: X-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, X-59 (launch areas from Saratov region of the Russian Federation, the Black Sea and the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia region).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"The attack continues, there are still several enemy UAVs in the airspace," the Air Force noted.

Tags: #air_forces

MORE ABOUT

09:31 29.08.2025
AFU Air Force: 46 out of 68 enemy UAVs shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

AFU Air Force: 46 out of 68 enemy UAVs shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

09:59 28.08.2025
Air Forces neutralizes 589 of 629 air targets overnight, hits recorded in 13 areas

Air Forces neutralizes 589 of 629 air targets overnight, hits recorded in 13 areas

09:50 25.08.2025
Ukraine shoots down 76 of 104 enemy UAVs

Ukraine shoots down 76 of 104 enemy UAVs

10:15 14.08.2025
Ukraine downs 24 of 45 drones in overnight barrage

Ukraine downs 24 of 45 drones in overnight barrage

09:23 14.07.2025
Ukrainian AF destroys 61 of 136 enemy drones

Ukrainian AF destroys 61 of 136 enemy drones

11:12 05.07.2025
On Saturday night, Russian attack mainly targets Starokostiantyniv

On Saturday night, Russian attack mainly targets Starokostiantyniv

09:47 03.07.2025
Defense Forces down 40 out of 52 strike drones

Defense Forces down 40 out of 52 strike drones

11:04 21.06.2025
Air Force: Russians launch 280 air attack vehicles, main target – Kremenchuk

Air Force: Russians launch 280 air attack vehicles, main target – Kremenchuk

12:12 05.05.2025
Air Force strikes command post of enemy's 6th motorized rifle division in Bakhmut area

Air Force strikes command post of enemy's 6th motorized rifle division in Bakhmut area

14:40 03.05.2025
Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

HOT NEWS

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

MP Parubiy killed in Lviv – Zelenskyy

In Lviv, circumstances of murder of political figure being established, according to sources, it is Andriy Parubiy

Already 28 injured in Zaporizhia

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to enemy attack at night increases to 25 people

LATEST

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to Russia’s night combined attack increases to 29 people

Zelenskyy after another night strike by Russia: We count on real actions now

Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran oil refineries in Russia – General Staff

According to decision of US State Dept, Ukraine may receive satellite communication services for $150 mln

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

US State Dept approves possible sale of Patriot support systems to Ukraine for $179.1 mln

European Solidarity demands from authorities transparent investigation into murder of Parubiy

Ukraine receives eighth IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system from Germany

France, Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense assets after massive Russian air strikes

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

AD
AD