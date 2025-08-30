Ukraine’s Air Force: 548 targets out of 582 shot down or jammed last night

Photo: National Guard

The Defense Forces of Ukraine last night neutralized 548 targets out of 582 that attacked Ukraine, shot down six out of eight ballistic missiles, 32 out of 37 cruise missiles, and five missiles and 24 strike UAVs reached seven locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of August 30 (from 19:00 on August 29), the enemy launched a massive strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike UAVs, air-, ground- and sea-based missiles. In total, during the strike, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and accompanied 582 air attack means," the press service said in a statement on Saturday.

The largest number of enemy drones and missiles, 479, was destroyed on June 9, 2025. At the same time, Russia set a record for the number of launched attack means on the night of July 9, 2025, using 741 UAVs and missiles.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Saturday, August 30, air defense systems shot down/jammed 548 air targets: 510 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types; six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 32 X-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, X-59 cruise/aircraft missiles. However, five missiles and 24 strike UAVs reached seven locations, and downed (fragments) fell at 21 locations.

According to the Air Force, last night the Russian Federation attacked the territory of Ukraine with 537 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia); eight Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Rostov region, Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation; 37 air, ground and sea-based cruise/aviation missiles: X-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, X-59 (launch areas from Saratov region of the Russian Federation, the Black Sea and the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia region).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"The attack continues, there are still several enemy UAVs in the airspace," the Air Force noted.