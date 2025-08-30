Interfax-Ukraine
14:58 30.08.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped victims of the massive Russian missile and drone attack on Zaporizhia.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response team in Zaporizhia region, together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other rescue services, worked at the scene of the attack on Zaporizhia," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday. Volunteers provided first aid to more than 10 victims. They also took six adults and one child with injuries of varying severity to medical facilities. In addition, volunteers provided first psychological aid to the victims and their relatives.

The URCS Zaporizhia regional organization provides humanitarian aid to the victims, taking into account their needs.

According to the State Emergency Service, one person was killed and 25 people were injured as a result of a combined missile and drone attack by Russia on Zaporizhia on the night of August 30. As reported, 14 apartment buildings and over 40 private houses were damaged, and the equipment of JSC Zaporizhiaoblenergo was damaged.

