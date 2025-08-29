Ukrainian delegation begins visit to USA

On Friday, August 29, the Ukrainian delegation began its international visit to the USA, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"Today, I began an international visit to the USA. Together with head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, we lit a candle in memory of the victims of the Russian strike on the capital," Svyrydenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

"Today, on the Day of Mourning, together with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, we began an international visit to the United States with a service at the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of St. George and a memorial service for those killed in the Russian attack," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation to the United States would discuss accelerating the PURL program and the diplomatic track, in particular, coordinating the preparation of meetings at the leadership level and security guarantees.