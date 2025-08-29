Second person reported killed in Ukrainian Navy ship's destruction, several more sailors still being sought

A second crew member of the Ukrainian Navy ship, which was attacked by Russian troops on Thursday, has been killed; several sailors are considered missing, and search and rescue operations are ongoing, said Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"Unfortunately, we have a second fatality, search and rescue operations are continuing ... we will find all of our missing, there are several of them. Several servicemen were also injured ... but the majority of the crew has been safe since yesterday," he said on the air of the We are Ukraine TV channel.

In response to the question of whether it was true that the ship sank as a result of the attack, Pletenchuk did not give an answer, noting that it was necessary to "wait for the end of the search and rescue operations." He also did not name the end date.

As reported, on August 28, Russian occupiers hit one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy, one crew member was killed, several others were wounded, the search for several sailors continues, said Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.