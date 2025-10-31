Navy launches missile strike on Russia's Oryol CHPP, Novobryansk electrical substation

Units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a successful missile strike with Neptune cruise missiles on Oryol CHPP and Novobryansk electrical substation in Bryansk region of Russia, which connects Kursk and Smolensk nuclear power plants.

"Both facilities provided power to military enterprises in the region, so their incapacitation is a serious blow to the logistics of the occupiers," the Ukrainian Navy said on the Telegram channel on Friday.