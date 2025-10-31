Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:48 31.10.2025

Navy launches missile strike on Russia's Oryol CHPP, Novobryansk electrical substation

1 min read

Units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a successful missile strike with Neptune cruise missiles on Oryol CHPP and Novobryansk electrical substation in Bryansk region of Russia, which connects Kursk and Smolensk nuclear power plants.

"Both facilities provided power to military enterprises in the region, so their incapacitation is a serious blow to the logistics of the occupiers," the Ukrainian Navy said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Tags: #navy

MORE ABOUT

13:38 29.08.2025
Second person reported killed in Ukrainian Navy ship's destruction, several more sailors still being sought

Second person reported killed in Ukrainian Navy ship's destruction, several more sailors still being sought

15:03 28.08.2025
Russia attacks Ukrainian Navy ship, kills one sailor, injures several others

Russia attacks Ukrainian Navy ship, kills one sailor, injures several others

11:10 18.03.2025
No enemy missile carriers present in Black and Azov Seas, but three Kalibr carriers deployed to Mediterranean Sea – Navy

No enemy missile carriers present in Black and Azov Seas, but three Kalibr carriers deployed to Mediterranean Sea – Navy

21:54 19.12.2024
Ukraine will have full mine clearance division in 2025

Ukraine will have full mine clearance division in 2025

20:46 17.10.2024
Newest corvette for Ukrainian Navy made of Metinvest steel start sea trials

Newest corvette for Ukrainian Navy made of Metinvest steel start sea trials

09:53 09.10.2024
Russian Navy keeping two missile carriers in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Russian Navy keeping two missile carriers in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

20:51 23.07.2024
AFU General Staff confirms attack on Russian port of Caucasus

AFU General Staff confirms attack on Russian port of Caucasus

20:06 04.07.2024
Only six out of 19 warships of British Royal Navy can be put on alert today – media

Only six out of 19 warships of British Royal Navy can be put on alert today – media

17:46 29.05.2024
One Russian ship on duty in Black Sea, no Navy ships in Azov and Mediterranean Seas – Navy

One Russian ship on duty in Black Sea, no Navy ships in Azov and Mediterranean Seas – Navy

17:48 07.05.2024
Ukrainian Navy: Sea mine destroyed in Odesa region

Ukrainian Navy: Sea mine destroyed in Odesa region

HOT NEWS

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

LATEST

SOF destroy enemy Buk-M3 air defense system, Nebo-U radar in Russia's Rostov region

Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Syrsky instructs to supply ground drones to troops for evacuating wounded

Two killed, 17 injured in shelling of Kherson region

Prosecutor General, Lithuanian President discuss Special Tribunal, inevitability of war crimes punishment

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Last summer we destroyed one of three Oreshnik missile systems in Russia – SBU chief

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Kyiv gives UAH 1 billion to 66,000 defenders and veterans in 9 months

AD
AD