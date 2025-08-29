Interfax-Ukraine
13:25 29.08.2025

Emergency UNSC meeting to be held on Friday due to Russian strike on Kyiv

At the request of Ukraine, supported by its partners, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Friday, August 29, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

As the minister noted on social media X, the meeting will take place in response to another massive wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

“We call on the Security Council members to use this meeting to express support for Ukraine in the face of Russian terror and increase pressure on the Russian aggressor,” Sybiha said.

He stressed that only pressure, in particular new tough sanctions, “can force Moscow to stop imitating diplomacy and engage in meaningful efforts to end the war.”

The meeting will begin at 22:00 Kyiv time.

