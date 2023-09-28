FM: Intensity of discussions on reforming UN Security Council is now highest in last 30 years

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the intensity of discussions on reforming the UN Security Council is the highest in the last 30 years, but "this will not happen tomorrow."

"The intensity of the discussions is now the greatest in the last 30 years, it's true. There is no point in talking about the fact that this will happen tomorrow. The question is different. Everything we do, and what President Zelenskyy voiced, is aimed at ensuring that when this moment of real change comes, the basic principles of how the new Security Council should function are formed," Kuleba told Interfax-Ukraine agency.

As the minister noted, in the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a special meeting of the UN Security Council, three principles are clearly visible: First, Russia should not be a permanent member of the Security Council, because it illegally took this position instead of the USSR; second, the UN General Assembly should have the right to override a veto, and in general the rules for using the veto should be changed; third, wider geographical representation in the UN Security Council.

"That is, what is happening now is the formation of the principles by which this Council will be reformed. But I really want to believe that this reform will take place not as a result of the Third World War, but as a result of a meaningfully responsible policy. Unfortunately, life teaches us that meaningfully responsible politics in the international arena is an ephemeral thing in the matter of reforms of international organizations, but we believe," Kuleba said.

"We hope without hope," the foreign minister said.

Answering a question about how he assessed the fact that his German colleague Annalena Baerbock opposed President Zelenskyy's proposal to reform the UN Security Council, in particular, depriving Russia of the veto power, Kuleba said Ukraine and Germany are friends, but "there is a question where we are in different positions."

"We are friends with both Germany and Annalena, but there are questions where we are in different positions. Will be working. Once Annalena also had a negative attitude towards the tribunal, but then she changed her position. These are all dynamic processes," he said.