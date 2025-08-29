Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:31 29.08.2025

AFU Air Force: 46 out of 68 enemy UAVs shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

As of Friday night, the Defense Forces have neutralized 46 out of 68 enemy UAVs that attacked Ukraine, and 22 strike UAVs have been recorded hitting nine locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and drone imitators of various types in the north and east of the country," the message reads.

In total, on the night of August 29 (from 20:00 on August 28), the enemy attacked with 68 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone imitators of various types in the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, 22 UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

