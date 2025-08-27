Zelenskyy announces meeting between Ukrainian team and Trump's team in USA on Friday

On Friday, the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov will hold a meeting with the team of US President Donald Trump in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Yesterday, Andriy Yermak and Rustem Umerov were at meetings in Qatar, in particular regarding mediation. Today, there were meetings in Saudi Arabia. I thank you for your support. Tomorrow, meetings in Switzerland, on Friday - in the United States of America, New York. Meetings with President Trump's team," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

According to him, everyone who works on the maintenance of military, political and economic security guarantees will be involved.

"The task is to accelerate as much as possible so that this would also be a lever - a lever of influence. Russians must see how seriously the world is set and how bad the consequences will be for Russia if the war continues," the president emphasized.