10:17 26.08.2025

Enemy actively attacking M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway with drones – authorities

Russian occupiers are actively attacking the M-14 highway connecting Kherson with Mykolaiv with drones; citizens have been urged not to travel along that route unless necessary, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Since yesterday evening, we have been observing high activity of Russian drones along the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway. The enemy is deliberately attacking civilian transport," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin called on people not to travel along this route unless absolutely necessary.

"I also remind you that we promptly report the activity of Russian UAVs on the Radar Kherson Telegram channel. (t.me/radarkherson) Take care of yourself!" he added.

Prokudin later noted that traffic restrictions are possible on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway.

"If enemy drones are detected, the road will be closed temporarily. Please take this into account when planning your trips and, if possible, choose another route. Together with the military, we are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation," he wrote.

