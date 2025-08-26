Ukrainian PM, German Finance Minister discuss budget funding, defense, Ukraine's macroeconomic stability

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil to discuss state budget financing, defense needs, and macroeconomic stability.

"We spoke about the key challenges Ukraine is facing today: funding the state budget, defense requirements, and macro-financial stability. Continued cooperation with the IMF and support from partners is critically important for us," she wrote on Telegram.

Svyrydenko noted that this was Klingbeil's first visit to Kyiv.

"We also discussed reforms and economic recovery. I presented the 'Reform Matrix' – an interactive tool that systematizes more than 200 reforms and over 400 indicators. The government is focused on deregulation and privatization steps. It is important to create conditions for the private sector to invest and help rebuild industry, energy, and housing," she said.

According to her, Germany shared its experience with grant-support programs for businesses and expressed readiness to explore opportunities to attract investment into Ukraine.

European integration was also a separate point of discussion. "Decisions on negotiation clusters with the EU are expected as early as September. It is important that Ukraine and Moldova move forward on this path together," Svyrydenko added.