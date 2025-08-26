Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:33 26.08.2025

Ukrainian PM, German Finance Minister discuss budget funding, defense, Ukraine's macroeconomic stability

1 min read

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil to discuss state budget financing, defense needs, and macroeconomic stability.

"We spoke about the key challenges Ukraine is facing today: funding the state budget, defense requirements, and macro-financial stability. Continued cooperation with the IMF and support from partners is critically important for us," she wrote on Telegram.

Svyrydenko noted that this was Klingbeil's first visit to Kyiv.

"We also discussed reforms and economic recovery. I presented the 'Reform Matrix' – an interactive tool that systematizes more than 200 reforms and over 400 indicators. The government is focused on deregulation and privatization steps. It is important to create conditions for the private sector to invest and help rebuild industry, energy, and housing," she said.

According to her, Germany shared its experience with grant-support programs for businesses and expressed readiness to explore opportunities to attract investment into Ukraine.

European integration was also a separate point of discussion. "Decisions on negotiation clusters with the EU are expected as early as September. It is important that Ukraine and Moldova move forward on this path together," Svyrydenko added.

Tags: #financing #svyrydenko #klingbeil

MORE ABOUT

18:08 25.08.2025
Svyrydenko, Kellogg discuss critical minerals, industrial assets Russia trying to exploit in temporarily occupied territories

Svyrydenko, Kellogg discuss critical minerals, industrial assets Russia trying to exploit in temporarily occupied territories

16:08 25.08.2025
Ukraine and Canada discuss issues of supporting veterans, increasing sanction pressure on Russia – Svyrydenko

Ukraine and Canada discuss issues of supporting veterans, increasing sanction pressure on Russia – Svyrydenko

15:40 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

15:28 25.08.2025
Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 bln annually – Finance Minister

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 bln annually – Finance Minister

18:21 20.08.2025
Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

18:29 18.08.2025
If law enforcement agencies open cases against ministers, such people won’t work in govt – Svyrydenko

If law enforcement agencies open cases against ministers, such people won’t work in govt – Svyrydenko

10:51 15.08.2025
Ukraine relaunches tenders for hydrocarbon distribution at Mezhyhirske and Svichanske blocks – PM

Ukraine relaunches tenders for hydrocarbon distribution at Mezhyhirske and Svichanske blocks – PM

13:12 14.08.2025
Ukrainian Prime Minister orders audit of all strategic mineral license holders

Ukrainian Prime Minister orders audit of all strategic mineral license holders

16:40 13.08.2025
PM declares guarantees of level playing field at meeting with ESB, business

PM declares guarantees of level playing field at meeting with ESB, business

15:02 13.08.2025
EBRD has provided EUR 1.6 bln in financing to Naftogaz since start of war

EBRD has provided EUR 1.6 bln in financing to Naftogaz since start of war

HOT NEWS

Over 1,700 fighters return after unauthorized abandonment of their units in recent weeks, process continues - SBI director

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

LATEST

Ombudsman's Office exchanges POWs’ letters with Russian Office of Human Rights Commissioner

Wadephul: Putin must prove to the world that he is ready to end the war against Ukraine

Yermak reports return of another child from occupied territory

Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

Over 1,700 fighters return after unauthorized abandonment of their units in recent weeks, process continues - SBI director

Prisoners in Ukrainian frontline territories remain most vulnerable during war – lawyers

MFA: Ukrainian World Congress raises over $75 mln in aid for AFU

Rubio, European FMs discuss joint steps to stop war

AFU Air Force: 47 out of 59 enemy UAVs shot down, hits in nine locations recored

AD
AD