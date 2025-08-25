Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Havrysh as Ambassador to Iceland concurrently – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Oleksiy Havrysh as Ukrainian Ambassador to Iceland concurrently.

Corresponding decree of the head of state No. 659/2025 of August 25 was published on the presidential portal.

"To appoint the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Norway, Havrysh Oleksiy Petrovych, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Iceland concurrently," the text of the decree says.