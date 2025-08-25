Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:34 25.08.2025

Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Havrysh as Ambassador to Iceland concurrently – decree

1 min read
Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Havrysh as Ambassador to Iceland concurrently – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Oleksiy Havrysh as Ukrainian Ambassador to Iceland concurrently.

Corresponding decree of the head of state No. 659/2025 of August 25 was published on the presidential portal.

"To appoint the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Norway, Havrysh Oleksiy Petrovych, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Iceland concurrently," the text of the decree says.

Tags: #iceland #president #envoy

MORE ABOUT

20:14 25.08.2025
Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

21:17 21.08.2025
Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

20:33 21.08.2025
Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

20:44 14.08.2025
Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

20:31 07.08.2025
All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

20:43 04.08.2025
Czech President: It is unfair for West to pressure Ukraine to liberate all occupied territories, we don't recognize them as Russian

Czech President: It is unfair for West to pressure Ukraine to liberate all occupied territories, we don't recognize them as Russian

20:40 04.08.2025
Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

20:15 24.07.2025
Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

20:06 24.07.2025
Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO powers appeared on Rada's website

Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO powers appeared on Rada's website

22:10 22.07.2025
Center for Civil Liberties calls on President of Ukraine to veto law on NABU, SAPO

Center for Civil Liberties calls on President of Ukraine to veto law on NABU, SAPO

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 bln annually – Finance Minister

LATEST

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Svyrydenko, Romanian dpty PM discuss security issues, European integration of Ukraine and Moldova

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

Klymenko and Norwegian PM honor victims of Russian missile hit in Kyiv

Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

Eight civilians returned from captivity to Ukraine – Coordinating HQ

Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, USA to help – Trump

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov

Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

AD
AD