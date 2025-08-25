Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:57 25.08.2025

Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

2 min read
Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

Norway will allocate about $685 million for air defense for Ukraine, together with Germany the countries will pay for two Patriot air defense systems, the Norwegian government reported.

"Norway is contributing approximately seven billion kroner for air defense. The air defense systems will be delivered from Germany to Ukraine… Norway and Germany are funding two Patriot systems including missiles. In addition, Norway is contributing to the procurement of air defense radars from the German manufacturer Hensoldt and air defense systems from Kongsberg," the report notes.

"Together with Germany, we are now ensuring that Ukraine receives powerful air defense systems. Germany and Norway are working very closely together to support Ukraine in its fight to defend the country and protect the civilian population against Russian air attacks,” says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The Norwegian government recalled that earlier a meeting between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre took place. The parties agreed that the countries would cooperate to transfer two Patriot systems to Ukraine. The systems are currently in Germany and will be transferred to Ukraine as soon as possible.

The US confirmed that it would replace the donated systems, and Norway pledged to provide financial assistance for their restoration.

It is also reported that Germany has financed a contract to supply Ukraine with TRML-4D radar stations from Hensoldt and Typhon-2 air defense systems from Kongsberg.

It was previously reported that a number of European countries are demanding written guarantees from the US for the rapid supply of new Patriot batteries to replace those that will be transferred to Ukraine under the arms purchase agreement. Currently, Ukraine has six such systems, provided by the US, Germany, Romania and the Netherlands. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is counting on 10 additional Patriot batteries.

