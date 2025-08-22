Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:30 22.08.2025

Digital solutions will allow scaling veterans' policy in case of increase in number of veterans after end of war - Kalmykova

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Natalia Kalmykova believes that digital solutions will allow scaling veterans' policy after the end of the war and a significant increase in the number of veterans.

"Digital solutions. This is what we are working on now. In fact, the number solves many issues - awareness, filing one application instead of a bunch of certificates," she told reporters at the VIII International Veterans' Forum "Ukraine. Veterans. Security" in Kyiv on Friday, answering the question of whether Ukraine has a scenario for scaling veterans' policy ready in case of the end of the war and demobilization, when the number of veterans will increase by many times.

She emphasized that precisely because of this, the Ministry for Veterans' Affairs focused on strengthening the digital direction and supplementing services on the Veteran Pro platform in Diia.

As reported, on August 22, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko spoke out for a more rapid development of the Veteran Pro platform in Diia.

Tags: #digitalization #ministry_veterans

