National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

The national program for the digitalization of Ukraine provides for projects totaling $100 million.

Such figures are posted on the Ukraine Recovery Plan website and were presented at the conference in Lugano.

According to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, one of the department's goals is 100% digitalization of public services in Ukraine.

"We will have the opportunity to register online a land plot, a car, open a business, etc. All this can be done from a mobile phone," he said during the presentation of a number of planned projects.

Another goal of the department, according to the deputy prime minister, is the creation of a "protected state." In particular, it is planned to create a backup infrastructure for all 25 basic state registries, a reliable backup data storage, cloud technologies and a secure data center.

The next project that Fedorov spoke about is Cyberfront. Its goal will be to create an integrated cyber defense system for Europe and the world, effective approaches to countering modern cyber challenges, and developing new cyber defense models.

In addition, digitalization is planned in the judicial system. In particular, according to the information provided by the official, it is planned to create an electronic judicial system, an electronic notary. Also in the plans are electronic elections of judges and members of the High Council of Justice.

Digitalization of the older generation is planned. According to Fedorov, it is planned to provide smartphones to every Ukrainian over 60 years old, as well as teach them how to use them.

"E-education. This is a great opportunity for children during the migration period. We want to introduce a single platform where children can learn. In addition, we will teach them how to use these systems," he said about the next project.