Zelenskyy, Umerov, Fedorov discuss digitalization of army

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is restarting the system for recording the support of soldiers, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Monday.

"Today, I held several important meetings. First of all, I would like to highlight the meeting with Ukraine's Defense Minister Umerov, First Deputy Minister Pavliuk, and Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov regarding the provision of our soldiers and the transparency of this provision. The specific needs of our combat brigades should be met as quickly as possible, and for this, all accounting should be digitized," he said.

According to him, "all accounting should be digitized. In general, there should be much less paperwork in the military."

"And there should be no difference between what is reported here in the center and what is really needed at the front. The Ministry of Defense is currently relaunching the accounting system, with assistance from the Ministry of Digital Transformation," Zelenskyy said.