Economy

17:17 18.03.2021

UkraineInvest, NRW.Global Business, two German business associations sign memo on Ukrainian-German partnership in digitalization

1 min read
UkraineInvest, NRW.Global Business, two German business associations sign memo on Ukrainian-German partnership in digitalization

UkraineInvest, NRW.Global Business agency and two German business associations have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish Ukrainian-German partnership in the field of digitalization.

According to the press service of the government, during a working visit to Germany, a meeting was held between Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Transport, the future Prime Minister of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst.

It is noted that the parties discussed economic cooperation, partnership in the field of digitalization and the start of joint investment projects in Ukraine.

Shmyhal also stressed that Ukraine has a significant transit potential, in particular, in the organization and development of freight traffic between Europe and Asia. In addition, according to him, Ukraine is interested in establishing interaction with the port of Duisburg, which is the largest inland port in the world and the largest logistics point in Central Europe.

"We are ready to expand our cooperation with Germany and invite German business to invest in Ukraine," the prime minister added.

In addition, during the meeting between UkraineInvest, NRW.Global Business agency and the two German business associations, a memorandum of understanding was signed to establish Ukrainian-German partnership in the field of digitalization.

Tags: #digitalization
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:58 19.02.2021
National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

17:22 07.10.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation, Institute for Cognitive Modeling start cooperation in field of digitalization

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Institute for Cognitive Modeling start cooperation in field of digitalization

10:21 12.02.2020
Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

14:29 02.09.2019
Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Govt fires Ukrzaliznytsia Management Board Chairman Zhmak

Ukraine to resume export of poultry meat to EU from March 20 – State Food Service

Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

S&P expects recovery of Ukrainian banks' indicators after COVID-19 pandemic

LATEST

KAN Development plans to equip medical offices in residential complexes

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Business and govt agree to stabilize prices for socially important goods - EBA

Ukraine and China studying potential for further trade liberalization - trade representative

Ukraine, Lithuania will cooperate in development of rail, road traffic – Infrastructure Minister

Ukraine interested in experience of economically powerful regions of Germany in restructuring of coal regions – PM

Pandemic to affect further economic growth, in 2022 it may reach 2.8% – Mylovanov

Shmyhal proposes to consider opening office of state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Ukraine

Former head of Ukrzaliznytsia Zhmak plans not to leave railway industry

Ukrposhta implements unified ERP-system instead of 80 separate ones

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD