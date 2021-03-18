UkraineInvest, NRW.Global Business, two German business associations sign memo on Ukrainian-German partnership in digitalization

UkraineInvest, NRW.Global Business agency and two German business associations have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish Ukrainian-German partnership in the field of digitalization.

According to the press service of the government, during a working visit to Germany, a meeting was held between Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Transport, the future Prime Minister of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst.

It is noted that the parties discussed economic cooperation, partnership in the field of digitalization and the start of joint investment projects in Ukraine.

Shmyhal also stressed that Ukraine has a significant transit potential, in particular, in the organization and development of freight traffic between Europe and Asia. In addition, according to him, Ukraine is interested in establishing interaction with the port of Duisburg, which is the largest inland port in the world and the largest logistics point in Central Europe.

"We are ready to expand our cooperation with Germany and invite German business to invest in Ukraine," the prime minister added.

In addition, during the meeting between UkraineInvest, NRW.Global Business agency and the two German business associations, a memorandum of understanding was signed to establish Ukrainian-German partnership in the field of digitalization.