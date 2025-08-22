Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are key to ensuring next generations of Ukrainians do not have war

Now there is a task to ensure that the next generations of Ukrainians do not have to go through war, the key to this is security guarantees, which are being worked on together with partners, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have already united around Ukraine, around our brave people, entire Europe and many other countries of the world. Now our task is to ensure that our children, our grandchildren, our next generations of Ukrainians do not have to go through war. The key to this is security guarantees, which we are now working on together with our partners," he said at the VIII International Veterans Forum Ukraine. Veterans. Security in Kyiv on Friday.

The President noted that Ukraine, together with Europe, the United States and the Coalition of the Willing, is preparing important security guarantees, the basis of which will be the experience of a strong Ukrainian army.

"But it is no less important that you know, that each of you feels how much all of Ukraine owes you," Zelenskyy said, addressing the veterans.

"We hope that you will continue to be with Ukraine, to change Ukraine, to work and preserve knowledge that can truly change history and ensure the right to life for our people and all future generations," the head of state emphasized.

He asked those present to honor the memory of all who gave their lives with a minute of silence.