Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:30 26.08.2025

Qutub Minar in Delhi illuminated in colors of Ukrainian flag for Independence Day — Embassy

1 min read

The historic Qutub Minar tower in New Delhi was illuminated in blue and yellow colors on the evening of August 23-24 in honor of National Flag Day (August 23) and Independence Day of Ukraine (August 24), the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India reported.

According to the diplomatic institution, the event became a symbol of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, photos and videos of the illumination were posted on the embassy's social media pages and on its website.

Indian media also reported on the event: Ukrainian Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polischuk thanked the organizers, noting that the illumination is "another sign of support" for Ukraine.

Previously, similar events of illuminating the Qutub Minar were held on the occasion of international dates and anniversaries, which makes the monument one of the platforms of public diplomacy in the Indian capital.

Tags: #flag_day #independence_day #qutub_minar #delhi

MORE ABOUT

10:49 24.08.2025
Petro Poroshenko congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

Petro Poroshenko congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

12:02 23.08.2025
Zelenskyy on Flag Day: We won’t give our land to invader

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: We won’t give our land to invader

20:42 21.08.2025
Ukrainians are united primarily by AFU victories, divided by mutual accusations and political conflicts – poll

Ukrainians are united primarily by AFU victories, divided by mutual accusations and political conflicts – poll

20:37 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

21:49 23.05.2025
The 77th anniversary of the Independence of the State of Israel was celebrated in Kyiv

The 77th anniversary of the Independence of the State of Israel was celebrated in Kyiv

21:50 06.09.2024
Embassy of Moldova in Ukraine holds reception in honor of Independence Day in Kyiv

Embassy of Moldova in Ukraine holds reception in honor of Independence Day in Kyiv

16:50 24.08.2024
Shmyhal, Duda discuss support for Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO

Shmyhal, Duda discuss support for Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO

16:46 24.08.2024
American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine celebrates Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv

American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine celebrates Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv

15:05 24.08.2024
Duda: Ukraine's Independence Day is also Independence Day of entire Central Europe

Duda: Ukraine's Independence Day is also Independence Day of entire Central Europe

14:55 24.08.2024
Lithuanian PM: We are doing, will continue to do everything to bring Ukraine's victory closer

Lithuanian PM: We are doing, will continue to do everything to bring Ukraine's victory closer

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross border freely during martial law – Cabinet

Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

Ukraine’s General Staff denies occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

LATEST

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

Belgium ready to participate in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Former head of Energy Regulatory Commission Kryvenko announces closure of Rotterdam+ case against her

Luxembourg to not send troops to Ukraine, but to help in space – Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy discusses with Admiral Radakin, his successor support for Ukraine, Coalition of Willing

Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross border freely during martial law – Cabinet

Poroshenko calls termination of Druzhba's work long-awaited, Merezhko rejects Hungary's accusations

Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

Benelux countries to continue to assist Ukraine as long as necessary – joint statement

AD
AD