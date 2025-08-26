Qutub Minar in Delhi illuminated in colors of Ukrainian flag for Independence Day — Embassy

The historic Qutub Minar tower in New Delhi was illuminated in blue and yellow colors on the evening of August 23-24 in honor of National Flag Day (August 23) and Independence Day of Ukraine (August 24), the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India reported.

According to the diplomatic institution, the event became a symbol of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, photos and videos of the illumination were posted on the embassy's social media pages and on its website.

Indian media also reported on the event: Ukrainian Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polischuk thanked the organizers, noting that the illumination is "another sign of support" for Ukraine.

Previously, similar events of illuminating the Qutub Minar were held on the occasion of international dates and anniversaries, which makes the monument one of the platforms of public diplomacy in the Indian capital.