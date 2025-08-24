Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
10:49 24.08.2025

Petro Poroshenko congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

"34 years ago, we regained our independence. Dozens of generations fought for it. We had been striving for this independence for a thousand years. And on that day, 24 August 1991, we got our chance. Not everyone understood how important it was at the time. For some, it was a day off, a stage on Maidan, songs and poems. But it was then that a new history of Ukraine began," recalled the fifth President.

‘In 2004, we had our first test. And we passed it. In 2014, we had our second. And then the whole country stood together to defend its dignity and independence. And today we are facing our third test. And this time, there will be no retakes,’ Poroshenko said. 

‘We are paying a very high price. For the right to speak our language. For the right to live in our own homes. For the right to be ourselves. We have already taken steps that seemed impossible. But the hardest part is still ahead of us. And we must go through it — for those who did not return from battle,’ Petro Poroshenko emphasised.

‘We need to preserve everything that made us stronger: the determination of the Orange Revolution. The dignity of the Maidan. The fearlessness of the soldiers of 2014. And the independence that we defended on 24 February,’ says the opposition leader.

"Our tomorrow is being built today. Its foundations are a strong army. Our native language. Faith in God and in ourselves. The European Union and NATO. I dream that in a few years we will not be talking about the types of missiles and shahids flying over our Ukrainian cities. But about civilian low-cost flights, which, just like in 2017, will finally fly to Vienna for a cup of coffee. I dream that the problems of the European Union will become ours too, and that we will solve them together. I dream that finally, in every Ukrainian home, in every apartment, we will hear: ‘Mum, I'm home,’ said Poroshenko.

‘Happy Independence Day! Glory to Ukraine!’ congratulated the fifth President.

 

