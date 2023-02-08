Ukrainian Red Cross Society prepares hot meals for Mukachevo's homeless

The homeless of Mukachevo (Zakarpattia region) in winter have the opportunity to eat hot meals prepared by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"In Mukachevo, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society prepares hot meals for the homeless. From Monday to Friday, about 70 citizens receive meals in Mukachevo city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," the society said on its Facebook page.

This project to provide food for the homeless during the winter period was launched in December 2022 with the support of the Flextronics LLC. During this period, the organization gave out about 2,500 meals.