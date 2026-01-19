Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:54 19.01.2026

Almost half of AmCham member companies expect ceasefire, peaceful settlement of war in Ukraine in 2026

2 min read
Almost half of AmCham member companies expect ceasefire, peaceful settlement of war in Ukraine in 2026

A ceasefire or a sustainable peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine in 2026 is considered possible by 44% of member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine (AmCham), 38% expect this in 2027, and 18% - after 2027, according to the results of the AmCham survey "Doing Business in Wartime Ukraine. January 2026."

"US and international companies are not waiting for the war to end to make decisions about Ukraine. With 61% planning to expand in 2026, the message to headquarters is straightforward: invest now and scale up and join Ukraine’s recovery to capture first-mover advantage. However, this confidence must be matched by progress in ensuring the rule of law, fighting against corruption, and implementing real and effective judicial reform," said Andy Hunder, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

According to published data, the vast majority of companies (96%) support transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. Half of respondents said the funds should be used to strengthen defense capabilities and support demining operations, 26% said they should go toward economic recovery and rebuilding damaged or destroyed housing, and 24% suggested using them to restore critical infrastructure.

The survey involved 137 CEOs and top managers from companies representing various industries and was conducted jointly with chamber member Citi Ukraine.

