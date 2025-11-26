Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:24 26.11.2025

Ukraine and NATO launch joint program for defense innovation

Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Ukraine and NATO will jointly launch the first pilot competition within the framework of the new UNITE-Brave NATO program in 2026 with a total budget of EUR10 million, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced following a meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska.

"The first pilot competition will start in 2026 with a total budget of EUR10 million. Brave1 will coordinate the program on behalf of Ukraine, and the first competition will be implemented by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) on behalf of NATO," Fedorov said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the program involves the development of innovative products to counter drones, strengthen air defense, and provide communication and navigation systems at the front.

Fedorov added that the acceptance of applications is planned to begin in February 2026, and the winners will be announced in the spring.

"Funding will be provided within the framework of the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine (CAP) and the Ministry of Digital Transformation," the First Deputy Prime Minister specified. In the future, according to Fedorov, it is planned to increase the joint financing of the project to EUR50 million.

Tags: #shekerinska #fedorov

