Facts

12:58 09.12.2020

Health minister instructs to expand number of persons subject to PCR testing

Health minister instructs to expand number of persons subject to PCR testing

Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has ordered an increase in the number of persons who are subject to PCR testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and rapid antigen testing.

"I gave an order to revise the standards and expand the number of people who are tested by PCR and rapid antigen tests, which we have started to supply to medical facilities," he said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday. The minister also said the number of PCR tests has reduced due to a decrease in the number of requests for people who have symptoms.

"The number of cases has not decreased because we are testing less. We are testing people who have symptoms or who are admitted to the hospital with pneumonia," he said.

Tags: #covid_19 #testing
