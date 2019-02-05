Food delivery service UberEats launched in Kyiv in test mode

Uber has started testing the UberEats food delivery service from Kyiv-based restaurants, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We've started testing Uber Eats in Kyiv. The announcement of the launch of the service will be made soon," the company said.

At the end of 2018, Uber appointed the ex-CEO of the consulting company Civitta as the head of the UberEats service in Ukraine. Since the end of January 2019, it has actively been recruiting drivers and couriers to work with the UberEats service.

In particular, the largest partners of Uber in Ukraine say that income when working with UberEats could be UAH 11,000 for a walking courier, up to UAH 20,000 for a courier on a scooter or bicycle, and up to UAH 25,000 for drivers with their own car in case of cooperation with the company partner UberDRIVE. When working with Uberlin, income may reach UAH 10,000 without specifying the format.

As previously reported, the international delivery service Glovo, a Spanish start-up founded in Barcelona in 2015 as an on demand service that purchases, picks-up and delivers anything that is ordered through the app, was launched in Kyiv.

Uber in the summer of 2018 announced the launch of UberEats in Kyiv. Also, the company specified that they did not plan to start the work of this service in Ukrainian towns whose population is smaller than 500,000 people.