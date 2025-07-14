Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:07 14.07.2025

Horizon Capital launches fundraising for new Catalyst Fund for EUR300 mln

2 min read
Horizon Capital launches fundraising for new Catalyst Fund for EUR300 mln

Horizon Capital, a leading private equity fund manager in Ukraine, in June announced the start of fundraising for the new Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund SCSP (Catalyst Fund) with a stated amount of EUR300 million, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports from Rome.

“Its goal is to unite investors who support Ukraine now, not after the end of the war, to raise at least EUR300 million ($350 million) to mobilize EUR3.5 billion ($3.5 billion) of capital – a 10-fold multiplier effect – into assets focused on the domestic market and projects on various investment themes,” the fund’s presentation in the Ukrainian Investment Catalog at the URC2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference states.

It is noted that various investors are currently in the evaluation and examination stage, and the first closing of the fund is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The new fund is expected to invest in mid-cap companies in the range of EUR20 million to EUR50 million per project. More than 30 potential deals with capital needs exceeding EUR2 billion are already under consideration.

According to Horizon Capital's plans, the Catalyst Fund will invest together, primarily, with European strategic companies and funds that seek to join forces with Horizon Capital as a reputable minority shareholder to accelerate entry into the Ukrainian market.

An example is Horizon Capital’s Datagroup-Volia-lifecell telecom deal, which brought France’s NJJ as a major European strategic investor in Ukraine during the war in December 2024, while achieving a 30x multiplier effect on Horizon Capital’s invested equity.

“The Catalyst Fund is designed to complement, not compete with, infrastructure and real asset buyout funds raised for Ukraine. The Catalyst Fund intends to become a value-added minority partner for local and international operators with deep industry knowledge, benefiting from Ukraine’s expected accession to the European Union over the life of the fund,” the presentation says.

Tags: #horizon_capital #scsp #amount

MORE ABOUT

20:15 02.12.2024
Total amount of accrued funds from national cashback doubles in Nov – Ministry of Economy

Total amount of accrued funds from national cashback doubles in Nov – Ministry of Economy

11:43 21.06.2024
Small and medium businesses can receive amount of up to EUR 40,000 to develop own exports - Economy Ministry

Small and medium businesses can receive amount of up to EUR 40,000 to develop own exports - Economy Ministry

20:35 06.10.2023
Ukraine needs $42 bln in assistance from partners in 2024 – Shmyhal

Ukraine needs $42 bln in assistance from partners in 2024 – Shmyhal

12:51 02.05.2023
DFC invests $25 mln, Proparco EUR17.3 mln, Swedfund and Finnfund each $15 mln, IFU $5 mln in new Horizon Capital fund

DFC invests $25 mln, Proparco EUR17.3 mln, Swedfund and Finnfund each $15 mln, IFU $5 mln in new Horizon Capital fund

HOT NEWS

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

About 200 deals worth EUR 10 bln prepared for URC2025 – Zelenskyy

EU's guarantee program to unlock EUR 10 billion for Ukraine – EC president

EC President announces launch of European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's reconstruction

LATEST

Dragon Capital invests $20 mln in its Rebuild Ukraine Fund, plans its first closing in September

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

EIB to provide Piraeus Bank with EUR16 mln to finance SMEs

EIB may provide Ukreximbank with EUR 100 mln to finance SMEs

Комиссия по отбору директора БЭБ сообщила об официальном заседании Конкурсной комиссии в понедельник

Total EBRD financing deployed in wartime Ukraine reaches EUR 7.6 bln

EBRD allocates loan of up to EUR50 mln to Nova Poshta

Ukrenergo, EU Secretariat to develop mechanism to reduce risks for ancillary services auctions – memo at URC-2025

EIB to provide Ukrhydroenergo with EUR120 mln loan for HPP modernization – agreement at URC2025

Baker Hughes will help Naftogaz with oil exploration and production – memo at URC-2025

AD
AD