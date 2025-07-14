Horizon Capital launches fundraising for new Catalyst Fund for EUR300 mln

Horizon Capital, a leading private equity fund manager in Ukraine, in June announced the start of fundraising for the new Horizon Capital Catalyst Fund SCSP (Catalyst Fund) with a stated amount of EUR300 million, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports from Rome.

“Its goal is to unite investors who support Ukraine now, not after the end of the war, to raise at least EUR300 million ($350 million) to mobilize EUR3.5 billion ($3.5 billion) of capital – a 10-fold multiplier effect – into assets focused on the domestic market and projects on various investment themes,” the fund’s presentation in the Ukrainian Investment Catalog at the URC2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference states.

It is noted that various investors are currently in the evaluation and examination stage, and the first closing of the fund is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The new fund is expected to invest in mid-cap companies in the range of EUR20 million to EUR50 million per project. More than 30 potential deals with capital needs exceeding EUR2 billion are already under consideration.

According to Horizon Capital's plans, the Catalyst Fund will invest together, primarily, with European strategic companies and funds that seek to join forces with Horizon Capital as a reputable minority shareholder to accelerate entry into the Ukrainian market.

An example is Horizon Capital’s Datagroup-Volia-lifecell telecom deal, which brought France’s NJJ as a major European strategic investor in Ukraine during the war in December 2024, while achieving a 30x multiplier effect on Horizon Capital’s invested equity.

“The Catalyst Fund is designed to complement, not compete with, infrastructure and real asset buyout funds raised for Ukraine. The Catalyst Fund intends to become a value-added minority partner for local and international operators with deep industry knowledge, benefiting from Ukraine’s expected accession to the European Union over the life of the fund,” the presentation says.