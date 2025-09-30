Victim of strike on Dnipro dies in hospital; casualties reach 15 – authorities

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

One of the victims of the Russian strike in Dnipropetrovsk region died on Tuesday, September 30, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Unfortunately, the injured man, who was in serious condition, could not be saved," Lysak said on the Telegram channel.

According to doctors, there are currently 15 injured people in the strike, 13 of whom are hospitalized.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said health facilities were damaged as a result of the strike.

"The impact also affected the building of the medical center and children's dentistry. We will still calculate the remaining damage," he said in the Telegram channel.

As reported, the Russians attacked the Dnipro using UAVs, several fires occurred. Earlier it was known about 12 victims.