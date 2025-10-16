Woman killed in hostile shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

A woman was killed and four more people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to Russian drone attacks and artillery shelling, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said on Thursday.

"Russian attack with FPV drones and artillery claimed the lives of women in Dnipropetrovsk region. Two households were damaged. In Nikopol, four people were injured in shelling, including a 38-year-old man, who was evacuated to the hospital by rescuers," the service said on Telegram channel.

According to the State Emergency Service, infrastructure was destroyed, high-rise buildings, shops, cafes, car parks and power grids were damaged.