19:41 16.10.2025

Woman killed in hostile shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

A woman was killed and four more people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to Russian drone attacks and artillery shelling, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said on Thursday.

"Russian attack with FPV drones and artillery claimed the lives of women in Dnipropetrovsk region. Two households were damaged. In Nikopol, four people were injured in shelling, including a 38-year-old man, who was evacuated to the hospital by rescuers," the service said on Telegram channel.

According to the State Emergency Service, infrastructure was destroyed, high-rise buildings, shops, cafes, car parks and power grids were damaged.

19:00 14.10.2025
Death toll from shelling of Kherson rises to three – administration

11:20 10.10.2025
1,200 emergency workers deployed after shelling - Klymenko

09:23 10.10.2025
Some trolleybuses and trams in Kyiv are out of service due to power outage

19:27 08.10.2025
Explosion occurred in Kyiv, one killed, another one injured – police

12:09 08.10.2025
Russia intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, killing 2 civilians and wounding 10

21:09 07.10.2025
Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region liberated from Russian occupiers – 141st brigade

11:06 07.10.2025
Invaders shell Donetsk region 25 times in a day, wounding 5 civilians – Filashkin

13:28 04.10.2025
Some 596 strikes carried out on 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, three wounded – authorities

20:23 01.10.2025
Missile strike on Balaklia kills one, injures five

18:21 30.09.2025
Victim of strike on Dnipro dies in hospital; casualties reach 15 – authorities

