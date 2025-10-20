Some 16 people injured in enemy attack on Pavlohrad region, four in severe condition – authority

Russian occupiers attacked Pavlohrad district with missiles and drones, 16 people were injured, 15 of them were hospitalized, four were in "serious" condition, acting head of Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration Vladyslav Haivanenko said.

"The enemy massively attacked Pavlohrad district, directing missiles and UAVs there. In Pavlohrad, 16 people were injured, 15 of them were hospitalized. Four were in 'severe' condition, the rest are in moderate condition," he said in Telegram on Monday evening.

According to him, an infrastructure facility was also damaged, a fire broke out.

Verbky community was also attacked, and a fire was recorded.

"The Russian army pounded Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones. It hit Nikopol itself, as well as Pokrovsk and Myriv communities. An agricultural company, a high-rise building, two households and two outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged," he said.