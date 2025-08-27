Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:38 27.08.2025

Russians shell Nikopol region: two people injured

1 min read
Russian occupation forces continue to shell Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region: as a result of the strikes, two people were injured, housing and infrastructure were damaged, head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported on Wednesday.

"The terror in Nikopol region did not stop during the day. The enemy used FPV drones and heavy artillery against populated areas of the region. It was loud in Nikopol, Myrivska, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivska, Pokrovska communities. Two people were injured. A 65-year-old man was hospitalized with a mine blast injury and shrapnel wounds. His condition is moderate. Another local resident, 38 years old, independently sought medical attention. The victim received the necessary assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

According to information, two private houses, an outbuilding, a garage, a gas station, a building that was not in use, cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.

According to updated information, in the morning the aggressor hit Malo-Mykhaylivska community in Synelnykovsky district with smart bombs, as a result of the strikes almost three dozen private houses were damaged.

The enemy also directed a UAV at Mezhivska community, a private house was destroyed, and another one caught fire.

Tags: #shellings #dnipropetrovsk

