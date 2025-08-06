Men dominate postgrad applications at 80%, master's at 52% - Babak

In 2025, 80% of postgraduate applicants will be men, and among those applying for a master's degree, almost 52% will be men, Serhiy Babak, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, has said.

"This year, 80% of postgraduate applicants will be men. The share of men among those who did not appear for testing is approximately the same. On average, 20.4% of such applicants were found among all specialties... If we talk about the master's degree, the situation is more familiar. There are almost equal numbers of male and female applicants this year (48.2% women), the number of those who did not appear for testing is 16.3%," Babak wrote in the Telegram channel, referring to the results of the main session of entrance exams for master's and postgraduate degrees.

The chairman of the committee recalled that this year, applicants took a test for general academic competence, a foreign language, and an exam in their specialty.

In particular, as for general competence, only six out of 13,591 did not pass the threshold for postgraduate studies, and 79 out of 93,632 did not pass the threshold for admission to a master's degree, and more than half of future postgraduate and master's degree students (65.3%) received the highest score (from 150 to 200).

As for a foreign language, 298 applicants (2.7%) did not pass the threshold for postgraduate studies, 4.9% did not pass the threshold for master's degrees, and 39.8% of applicants for postgraduate studies and 29.3% of applicants for master's degrees received the highest score.

"In general, the main session showed good results among applicants, both for postgraduate studies and master's degrees," Babak concluded.

The head of the committee also published the gender distribution of entrance exams for master's degrees by specialty. In particular, 50.6% of women enrolled in economics, 54.3% in political science, 52.7% in management and administration, 57.9% in law, 59.4% in accounting and finance, 61.1% in art history, 71.3% in pedagogy and psychology, 73.6% in psychology, 80.7% in linguistics and information technology – 16.6%.

As reported, more than 93,000 people registered for the entrance exams to the master's degree. In addition, more than 14,000 applicants expressed their desire to take the tests required for obtaining the degree of Doctor of Philosophy/Doctor of Arts.