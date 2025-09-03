Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:22 03.09.2025

Rada’s education committee to examine untimely delivery of textbooks to schools - Babak

1 min read
Rada’s education committee to examine untimely delivery of textbooks to schools - Babak
Photo: https://t.me/Ukrenergo

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovations will consider the issue of untimely delivery of textbooks to schools, head of the committee Serhiy Babak has said.

"Let's record the situation with textbooks. As of 8:00 on September 1, 81.6% of textbooks were delivered to educational institutions using the old mechanism (through regional book bases), and 44.5% using the new mechanism (directly from publishing houses to educational institutions). Regarding textbooks printed in Braille: 0 copies were delivered," Babak said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He noted that the Committee continues to monitor the situation, and that this issue will be brought to a meeting of the Committee, where a detailed analysis will be conducted: why this happened and how effectively state funds for printing and delivery were used.

As reported, earlier, Babak said that as of August 18, only 51.18% of the planned 8.7 million textbooks have been delivered to schools. He also reported that none of the planned 30,000 Braille textbooks have been delivered to schools, and printing contracts have been concluded for only 6,500.

Tags: #babak #verkhovna_rada #textbooks

