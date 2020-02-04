Rada dismisses Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine on her own volition.

Some 266 Members of Parliament voted in favor of this decision, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

On January 16, it was reported that Babak had filed her letter of resignation.

On January 17, respective committee of the Verkhovna Rada approved the decision to recommend the MPs to dismiss Babak on her own volition.