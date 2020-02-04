Facts

11:34 04.02.2020

Rada dismisses Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

1 min read
Rada dismisses Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine on her own volition.

Some 266 Members of Parliament voted in favor of this decision, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

On January 16, it was reported that Babak had filed her letter of resignation.

On January 17, respective committee of the Verkhovna Rada approved the decision to recommend the MPs to dismiss Babak on her own volition.

Tags: #rada #babak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:50 04.02.2020
Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

10:38 14.01.2020
Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

13:16 13.01.2020
Razumkov instructs Stefanchuk to develop bill on bringing 13 laws of Ukraine into conformity with Constitution

Razumkov instructs Stefanchuk to develop bill on bringing 13 laws of Ukraine into conformity with Constitution

11:55 20.12.2019
Rada passes bill brining activities of energy regulator in line with Constitution requirements

Rada passes bill brining activities of energy regulator in line with Constitution requirements

11:46 20.12.2019
Rada passes at first reading reviewed bill No. 2284 on derivatives, financial markets

Rada passes at first reading reviewed bill No. 2284 on derivatives, financial markets

13:42 16.12.2019
Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

Govt bill on banks under IMF program requires radical review – deputy Rada committee head Dubinsky

13:34 12.12.2019
Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

11:43 12.12.2019
Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

17:57 11.12.2019
Rada committee's head asks Culture Ministry to draft proposals following Venice Commission's recommendations

Rada committee's head asks Culture Ministry to draft proposals following Venice Commission's recommendations

13:22 18.11.2019
Parliament creates commission to investigate into alleged abuse by Ukrainian Football Federation president

Parliament creates commission to investigate into alleged abuse by Ukrainian Football Federation president

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dubilet proposes to link president's, PM's, speaker's bonuses to GDP growth

Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Suspected novel coronavirus cases not confirmed in Kyiv – Health Ministry

Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on military, technical cooperation

LATEST

Dubilet proposes to link president's, PM's, speaker's bonuses to GDP growth

Dubilet: Electronic elections is a way to return youth to voting stations

Suspected novel coronavirus cases not confirmed in Kyiv – Health Ministry

Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on military, technical cooperation

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in prisoner release process – Zelensky

EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

Iran says it will no longer share with Ukraine information about Boeing crash

Yermak hopes Ukraine will come to next Normandy meeting with new package of agreements to hold local elections in Oct throughout the country, incl. in ORDLO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD