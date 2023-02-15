Facts

11:15 15.02.2023

Rada Committee Head Babak is against merger of Education Ministry with other ministries

Rada Committee Head Babak is against merger of Education Ministry with other ministries

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak believes the Ministry of Education and Science should remain a separate department.

"I don't know yet. I saw different options for merging, joining other ministries, the option of leaving it as a separate department. I don't know what exactly the Cabinet of Ministers will stop at. But I think that it's not worth merging the Education Ministry with any other ministry," Babak told Interfax-Ukraine when asked if the Education Ministry would fall under the reform of the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, theoretically, the Education Ministry can be merged with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, since apart from elite sports, all other sports are related to the education system, and the National Olympic Committee can deal with Olympic sports.

"In the 2010s, there was already the Ministry of Education and Science, Youth and Sports, and we need to see why it was later separated, perhaps something did not work. And those who propose unification with other ministries do not understand the scale of the Ministry of Education. There more than 30,000 different entities: schools, kindergartens, vocational schools, universities – the scale is incredible. I can't imagine how it can be combined, for example, with the Ministry of Culture, where there are also tens of thousands of objects. In addition, these are totally different things," he said.

Babak also said he did not know a single person who could lead such hybrid ministries.

"I believe that it should remain separate," the head of the committee said.

