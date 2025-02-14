Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:32 14.02.2025

World cannot allow another Munich agreement to happen – Lithuanian FM

2 min read
World cannot allow another Munich agreement to happen – Lithuanian FM
Photo: Elta

 Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys warned the world against another Munich Agreement and stressed that Ukraine and Europe should be fully involved in the peace negotiations process.

“Ukraine must be at the center of any negotiations& peace deals regarding its future. It has paid an immense price defending its sovereignty& freedom against military conquest of Russia. Alongside Ukraine, Europe must be fully involved in the process, showing credible action& commitment,” he said on X.

According to the minister, this means increasing support for Ukraine, ramping up energy sanctions against Russia, imposing tariffs on Russian goods& advancing the use of Russia's frozen assets. He called to take “all measures to strengthen Ukraine and weaken Russia.”

“What constitutes a ‘good deal’? A just and lasting peace that Ukraine can sustain, with credible security guarantees from its transatlantic allies. There is no cheaper or more effective security guarantee for Ukraine than full NATO membership,” Kestutis said.

He stressed that “stopping the killing is necessary, but not enough - Russian aggression must be ended for good.”

“The aggressor must be left empty-handed, with no incentives for further aggression - no territorial gains or political dividends. Russia must pay for the damages it has caused,” the foreign minister called.

As it is known, the 1938 Munich Agreement between Germany (A. Hitler), Italy (B. Mussolini), Great Britain (N. Chamberlain) and France (E. Daladier) resulted in the annexation of part of Czechoslovakia to Germany. An additional declaration provided for France and Great Britain to guarantee the new borders of Czechoslovakia, and an addition to the agreement provided for the settlement of the issue of Polish and Hungarian minorities in Czechoslovakia. After that, Germany and Italy pledged to provide it with international guarantees regarding the new borders. The fulfillment of the agreement became a fact of the dismemberment of Czechoslovakia.

