EBA considers integration of Ukrainian and EU energy markets as one of 10 priorities for Energy Ministry

Integration of Ukrainian and EU energy markets is one of 10 key priorities that the Energy Ministry of Ukraine should take into account in its activities, the European Business Association (EBA) believes.

"A constructive dialogue between authorities and business is of critical importance. In this context, the association's member companies would like to share with the Ministry of Energy the initiatives developed, which it is advisable to have in the focus of attention," the EBA said on Wednesday.

Among other priorities from business for the Ministry of Energy, the association named, in particular, overcoming historical debts in the energy sector, simplifying permitting procedures in the construction and environmental sectors, extending tax incentives for the import of energy equipment and providing such incentives for the import of equipment directly for wind power plants.

In addition, the EBA considers the tasks of establishing price caps on the electricity market at the level of European ones, which is being done by the energy regulator NEURC, stimulating the internal market for guarantees of origin of electricity, postponing the full implementation of CBAM for electricity imports from Ukraine until the actual integration with the EU market, as well as protecting and restoring the state's energy infrastructure, as a priority.

Another point is supporting initiatives aimed at increasing the investment attractiveness of Ukraine's energy sector.

"The above-mentioned proposals are the result of a thorough analysis of the current challenges faced by business. They are aimed at supporting the formation of a balanced, transparent and investment-attractive model of the functioning of the energy sector in Ukraine," the EBA emphasized.