Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:38 23.07.2025

EBA considers integration of Ukrainian and EU energy markets as one of 10 priorities for Energy Ministry

2 min read
EBA considers integration of Ukrainian and EU energy markets as one of 10 priorities for Energy Ministry

Integration of Ukrainian and EU energy markets is one of 10 key priorities that the Energy Ministry of Ukraine should take into account in its activities, the European Business Association (EBA) believes.

"A constructive dialogue between authorities and business is of critical importance. In this context, the association's member companies would like to share with the Ministry of Energy the initiatives developed, which it is advisable to have in the focus of attention," the EBA said on Wednesday.

Among other priorities from business for the Ministry of Energy, the association named, in particular, overcoming historical debts in the energy sector, simplifying permitting procedures in the construction and environmental sectors, extending tax incentives for the import of energy equipment and providing such incentives for the import of equipment directly for wind power plants.

In addition, the EBA considers the tasks of establishing price caps on the electricity market at the level of European ones, which is being done by the energy regulator NEURC, stimulating the internal market for guarantees of origin of electricity, postponing the full implementation of CBAM for electricity imports from Ukraine until the actual integration with the EU market, as well as protecting and restoring the state's energy infrastructure, as a priority.

Another point is supporting initiatives aimed at increasing the investment attractiveness of Ukraine's energy sector.

"The above-mentioned proposals are the result of a thorough analysis of the current challenges faced by business. They are aimed at supporting the formation of a balanced, transparent and investment-attractive model of the functioning of the energy sector in Ukraine," the EBA emphasized.

Tags: #energy_ministry #eba

MORE ABOUT

18:41 15.07.2025
Ukraine restores over 50% of damaged generation, gas injection rates into UGS 1.5 times higher than last year’s – Energy Ministry

Ukraine restores over 50% of damaged generation, gas injection rates into UGS 1.5 times higher than last year’s – Energy Ministry

14:23 07.07.2025
EBA calls for open discussion on controversial mobilization deferral policy in Ukraine

EBA calls for open discussion on controversial mobilization deferral policy in Ukraine

12:41 07.07.2025
Investor interest in Ukraine is real but not yet reflected in capital – EBA Executive Director

Investor interest in Ukraine is real but not yet reflected in capital – EBA Executive Director

20:26 01.07.2025
Business once again calls on govt not to increase burden on subsoil users

Business once again calls on govt not to increase burden on subsoil users

17:38 16.05.2025
Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

21:01 29.01.2025
EBA appeals to Ukrainian govt to extend deadline for updating criticality, existing reservations by two months

EBA appeals to Ukrainian govt to extend deadline for updating criticality, existing reservations by two months

11:23 22.10.2024
Businesses ask to extend reservation of critical employees during suspension of reservation in Diia - EBA

Businesses ask to extend reservation of critical employees during suspension of reservation in Diia - EBA

17:31 17.10.2024
Most EBA member companies positively assess impact of Ukraine's European integration movement on business

Most EBA member companies positively assess impact of Ukraine's European integration movement on business

19:52 19.09.2024
EBA: We need to make tax, customs reforms priority for state budget, not raising military tax

EBA: We need to make tax, customs reforms priority for state budget, not raising military tax

16:49 19.08.2024
EBA proposes to introduce differentiated attitude to blocking tax invoices for exporters of agri products

EBA proposes to introduce differentiated attitude to blocking tax invoices for exporters of agri products

HOT NEWS

Interior Minister on meeting with president: Law enforcement officers have two weeks to prepare proposals for changes to legislation

Bankers expect NBU to maintain discount rate at 15.5% – survey

Zelenskyy announces preparations for new stage of POW swap

Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

Supreme Court to request sanction documents on Poroshenko from NSDC, Cabinet

LATEST

Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

Israeli FM meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Interior Minister on meeting with president: Law enforcement officers have two weeks to prepare proposals for changes to legislation

Zelenskyy initiates immediate audit of state spending to find state resources for defense

Bankers expect NBU to maintain discount rate at 15.5% – survey

AFU Air Forces receive first mobile complexes for servicing F-16

Zelenskyy announces preparations for new stage of POW swap

Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

Supreme Court to request sanction documents on Poroshenko from NSDC, Cabinet

Zelenskyy expects govt to deliver results within a month to direct maximum state resources to defense

AD
AD