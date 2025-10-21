Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:42 21.10.2025

EBA proposes to create working group to finalize draft law on digital platforms

The European Business Association (EBA) supports draft laws No. 14025 and No. 14026 on taxation of income from digital platforms, but proposes to create a working group to finalize the documents after their adoption in the first reading.

To achieve this, the EBA proposes establishing a working group involving the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, business associations, the IT sector, and other relevant stakeholders.

"According to the business community, adopting these draft laws will contribute to more responsible tax payments in the field of e-commerce and create a level playing field for all market participants. However, the EBA’s experts consider it necessary to refine the draft laws after their adoption in the first reading, during preparations for the second reading," the EBA reports.

In particular, it is essential to fully align the provisions of the documents with the requirements of the DAC7 Directive and the best EU practices.

Additionally, the EBA believes the initiatives should take effect on January 1, 2026, and is calling for the adoption of the draft laws by the end of 2025 to allow all market participants to prepare for the changes.

As reported, on October 15, the Rada’s Finance Committee approved a bill on the implementation of international automatic exchange of information on income earned through digital platforms, but increased the tax-free threshold for income from sales via such platforms from 12 subsistence minimums per year (currently UAH 36,300) to EUR 2,000 (UAH 96,500).

Tags: #laws #eba

