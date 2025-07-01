Business once again calls on govt not to increase burden on subsoil users

The European Business Association (EBA) has once again appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with a statement urging it not to increase the burden on subsoil users.

"In June 2025, the State Geology and Subsoil Service of Ukraine published an updated version of the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, which provides for amendments to Resolution No. 303. The document, as before, proposes to resume scheduled and unscheduled inspections of subsoil users with a high degree of risk. Despite the update, there have been no significant changes in the issue of inspections," the EBA said.

The association also recalled that business has repeatedly asked the government to reject the draft resolution. Currently, the business community is once again addressing him with a position paper, emphasizing the inexpediency of adopting this initiative.

In addition, EBA experts emphasize that in order to detect unauthorized mining under suspended permits, it is sufficient to resume only unscheduled inspections. Instead, conducting planned state supervision activities requires additional budget funding, which is currently unavailable, and therefore may create an additional burden on the budget without a guarantee of results.

Business also draws attention to the fact that under martial law, enterprises face a number of difficulties, so the resumption of planned inspections may destabilize their work. As an alternative, a consultative and monitoring approach is proposed with a focus on reporting, targeted visits in case of serious violations, and support for subsoil users.

"The EBA calls on the responsible authorities to take a balanced approach to this issue and reject the draft resolution in its current version," the organization said in a statement.