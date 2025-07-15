Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:41 15.07.2025

Ukraine restores over 50% of damaged generation, gas injection rates into UGS 1.5 times higher than last year’s – Energy Ministry

2 min read
In Ukraine, over 50% of the generation damaged by Russian attacks has already been restored thanks to the work of energy professionals and coordination by the government, as well as the help of international partners, Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk said.

“Every day is dedicated to restoring the energy system, and to date, over 5 GW has been restored over the past year,” he said on Tuesday.

According to the deputy minister, the Ministry of Energy has a plan for restoration work until the end of this year, but for security reasons is not announcing its details.

Kolisnyk also informed about preparations for the next heating season. He stressed that the volume of gas injection into underground gas storage facilities (UGS) is gradually increasing.

The rate of gas injection into underground storage facilities is on schedule and is 1.5 times higher than last year.

"We are confident that we will be able to form the necessary reserves by the beginning of the heating season," he noted.

In addition, according to the deputy minister, Ukraine will have the necessary reserves of coal and nuclear fuel for the stable passage of the next heating season-2025/2026.

According to former Energy Minister Olha Buslavets, the total level of natural gas reserves in Ukrainian UGS as of the end of last week was 8.6 billion cubic meters (including 4.7 billion cubic meters of process gas that cannot be lifted from storage facilities).

In turn, according to GTS Operator of Ukraine, that week net gas imports to Ukraine (excluding transit short-haul) remained at an elevated level - 26.5 million cubic meters per day (from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania).

Daily gas consumption in Ukraine last week fluctuated at 22 million cubic meters per day, which, according to the European platform Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory (AGSI), allowed pumping up to 55 million cubic meters per day into underground storage facilities.

