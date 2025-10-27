Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:17 27.10.2025

Poland building three factories to produce large-caliber shells

Three factories are being built in Poland to produce NATO-standard 155mm shells, Deputy Minister of State Assets Konrad Golota said in an interview with RMF FM radio station.

"From 2016 to 2022, our production [of 155mm ammunition] averaged 5,000 rounds per year. We are building three ammunition factories, which are expected to produce 150,000 to 180,000 rounds per year," Golota said.

He added that to achieve this, "Poland had to acquire specialized technology to launch the lines."

According to the deputy minister, Poland will become completely self-sufficient in such missiles "in two to three years."

Tags: #production #shells #poland

