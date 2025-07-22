France seeks to intensify training of Ukrainian pilots for Mirage fighters – FM

French Foreign Minister Jean Noel-Barrоt said his country was seeking to increase the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly French Mirage fighter jets.

"Our goal is to increase the number of trained pilots to conduct new sessions, in particular sessions with the Mirage, which, as I noted, really changed the situation at the front," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

According to the minister, work continues in parallel in a bilateral format to supply equipment, train personnel, and jointly produce military equipment that combines French and Ukrainian experience.

"I recently visited one of the Ukrainian drone manufacturing plants and saw the enormous level of expertise accumulated over the past weeks and months," Barrot noted.