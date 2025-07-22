Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:11 22.07.2025

Barrot visits Chornobyl zone, discusses cooperation with Ukraine in field of nuclear safety

1 min read
Barrot visits Chornobyl zone, discusses cooperation with Ukraine in field of nuclear safety
Photo: https://t.me/energyofukraine

Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Noel Barrot and Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk visited the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, the Ministry of Energy reported on Telegram on Monday.

The senior officials inspected the work carried out on the new safe confinement and the state of restoration of the facility damaged by a targeted Russian UAV attack.

"Radiation safety is one of the key priorities of the ministry. Ukraine and France are countries with a large nuclear potential, therefore they should actively cooperate in this area," Mykola Kolisnyk noted.

Particular attention was paid to the dangers associated with Russian military aggression and the actions of the occupiers regarding Ukrainian nuclear facilities, in particular nuclear power plants.

"The prospects for cooperation with French partners were also discussed in terms of exchanging experience and expert knowledge in the field of nuclear safety, implementing joint projects on the management of damaged spent nuclear fuel, and strengthening the physical protection of radioactive waste storage and disposal facilities," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Tags: #chornobyl_exclusion_zone #jean_noël_barrot

