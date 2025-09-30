Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:31 30.09.2025

Twenty Anadolu Isuzu buses already operating in Kyiv, city to receive 85 under EIB agreement – mayor

3 min read

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that the capital will receive 85 new single buses under an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), 20 of which are already serving city routes.

"This is another step toward modernizing Kyiv's public transport, making it more accessible, comfortable, and safe for residents and visitors. In total, the city will receive 85 buses purchased with EIB loan funds worth EUR 18.5 million. These are 12-meter low-floor buses equipped with ramps for people with disabilities and limited mobility, information displays, air conditioning and heating systems, video surveillance cameras, voice stop announcements, energy-saving LED lighting, and tinted windows," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He did not specify the model or manufacturer, but illustrated the message with a photo showing that the buses are Turkish-made Anadolu Isuzu vehicles.

According to him, Kyiv has already received the first batch of 30 buses. "Twenty of them are now operating on city routes. Another 10 arrived in the capital last weekend and, after completing the necessary procedures, will also begin service. By the end of the year, we expect another 30 to arrive," Klitschko said.

The mayor said the new buses will operate in different districts on routes No. 24, 62, 110, and 119.

As reported, Kyivpastrans signed a contract with Anadolu Isuzu Otomotiv Sanayii Ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Türkiye) for the supply of 12-meter fully low-floor buses worth EUR 18.595 million, financed by the EIB, more than a year ago. The tender for bus procurement was first announced in March 2021. After several deadline extensions, bids were opened in November that year, but evaluation was suspended due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Under the tender announcement, the first batch was to be delivered within eight months of receiving the advance payment, with the full contract to be completed in 22 months.

According to AllTransUA, the second bidder was also a Turkish company, Otokar. The number of buses was not specified in the announcement, but media reports indicated 85 vehicles.

In December 2024, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach stated that the EIB and the ministry were continuing Ukraine's urban public transport renewal program. A EUR 17.3 million tranche was secured that year, with EUR 16.5 million planned for 2025. He added that Kyivpastrans had signed an agreement to supply 85 new buses from Turkey, with advance payments already being made.

Derkach also reported that Mykolaiv signed a contract for the supply of 26 Anadolu Isuzu buses, with financing for their 2025 delivery still being finalized.

Tags: #klitschko #eib #transport #anadolu

MORE ABOUT

18:15 30.09.2025
Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

20:17 25.09.2025
Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

17:51 25.09.2025
Transport visa-free regime with EU countries extended until 2027

Transport visa-free regime with EU countries extended until 2027

10:03 19.09.2025
Klitschko: Germany to allocate EUR 2 mln for drones for Ukraine, transfer cargo equipment to Kyiv

Klitschko: Germany to allocate EUR 2 mln for drones for Ukraine, transfer cargo equipment to Kyiv

20:58 18.09.2025
Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

17:19 05.09.2025
Klitschko: Kyiv districts spend only 20% of funds allocated for building new, repairing existing shelters

Klitschko: Kyiv districts spend only 20% of funds allocated for building new, repairing existing shelters

16:42 05.09.2025
Klitschko asks president not to sign law that provides for leaving Kyiv without 10% corporate income tax in 2025

Klitschko asks president not to sign law that provides for leaving Kyiv without 10% corporate income tax in 2025

12:32 28.08.2025
EIB office in Kyiv damaged in overnight Russian attack

EIB office in Kyiv damaged in overnight Russian attack

11:21 28.08.2025
August 29 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv – Mayor Klitschko

August 29 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv – Mayor Klitschko

14:37 27.08.2025
MP Honcharenko announces increase in public transportation prices in Kyiv due to withdrawal of UAH 8 bln from city budget

MP Honcharenko announces increase in public transportation prices in Kyiv due to withdrawal of UAH 8 bln from city budget

HOT NEWS

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

LATEST

Kachka: Work continues to find consensus on opening first negotiating Cluster with EU

Gap between real and proposed subsistence minimum in 2026 budget will harm living standards – Ukrainian Rada's research office

Ukrainian ice cream producer Three Bears aims to generate EUR 12–15 mln from its Polish business in 2025

Kamet Steel produces record volume of high-margin grinding balls for mining companies in Aug

Rada social committee backs UAH 7.6 bln boost for veterans' policy in 2026 budget

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Industry needs support for strong defense of Ukraine – Metinvest top manager

Privatization of 26% of Naftokhimik Prykarpattya shares fails due to lack of buyers

Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

AD
AD