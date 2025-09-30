Twenty Anadolu Isuzu buses already operating in Kyiv, city to receive 85 under EIB agreement – mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that the capital will receive 85 new single buses under an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), 20 of which are already serving city routes.

"This is another step toward modernizing Kyiv's public transport, making it more accessible, comfortable, and safe for residents and visitors. In total, the city will receive 85 buses purchased with EIB loan funds worth EUR 18.5 million. These are 12-meter low-floor buses equipped with ramps for people with disabilities and limited mobility, information displays, air conditioning and heating systems, video surveillance cameras, voice stop announcements, energy-saving LED lighting, and tinted windows," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He did not specify the model or manufacturer, but illustrated the message with a photo showing that the buses are Turkish-made Anadolu Isuzu vehicles.

According to him, Kyiv has already received the first batch of 30 buses. "Twenty of them are now operating on city routes. Another 10 arrived in the capital last weekend and, after completing the necessary procedures, will also begin service. By the end of the year, we expect another 30 to arrive," Klitschko said.

The mayor said the new buses will operate in different districts on routes No. 24, 62, 110, and 119.

As reported, Kyivpastrans signed a contract with Anadolu Isuzu Otomotiv Sanayii Ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Türkiye) for the supply of 12-meter fully low-floor buses worth EUR 18.595 million, financed by the EIB, more than a year ago. The tender for bus procurement was first announced in March 2021. After several deadline extensions, bids were opened in November that year, but evaluation was suspended due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Under the tender announcement, the first batch was to be delivered within eight months of receiving the advance payment, with the full contract to be completed in 22 months.

According to AllTransUA, the second bidder was also a Turkish company, Otokar. The number of buses was not specified in the announcement, but media reports indicated 85 vehicles.

In December 2024, Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach stated that the EIB and the ministry were continuing Ukraine's urban public transport renewal program. A EUR 17.3 million tranche was secured that year, with EUR 16.5 million planned for 2025. He added that Kyivpastrans had signed an agreement to supply 85 new buses from Turkey, with advance payments already being made.

Derkach also reported that Mykolaiv signed a contract for the supply of 26 Anadolu Isuzu buses, with financing for their 2025 delivery still being finalized.