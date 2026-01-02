Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:12 02.01.2026

New requirements for welfare of farm animals comes into effect in Ukraine

2 min read

New European integration requirements for the welfare of farm animals came into effect on January 1, 2026, the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported.

The department reminded that the introduction of new requirements for the welfare of farm animals during their keeping is provided for by the order of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture (No. 224) dated February 8, 2021.

The document defines requirements for livestock facilities, space for animals, lighting, ventilation, feeding, and watering. It establishes obligations for owners and keepers to undergo training on animal welfare, regularly inspect animals, provide timely veterinary care, and maintain records of veterinary drugs used and animals that died or were found during inspections, as well as information on any changes in the animals’ health, preventive measures carried out, and veterinary interventions. These records must be kept for three years in a form accessible for inspections and controls.

The requirements apply to all types of farm animals used for the production of food, wool, leather, fur, or other agricultural purposes, and include special (additional) standards for pigs, calves, broilers, and laying hens.

All owners and keepers of farm animals are responsible for implementing these requirements and must take all necessary measures provided for by Ukrainian law to ensure the welfare of farm animals and to avoid causing them unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury.

"Compliance with these rules is not just a formality, as proper animal welfare practices not only ensure comfort for the animals but also improve their health. This is a chance to make your farm modern, ethical, and more profitable, as well as to produce high-quality and safe products for consumers. From today, the new requirements are the duty of every animal owner," emphasized the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

The department also reminded that, with the support of Switzerland under the Swiss-Ukrainian program Development of Trade with Higher Added Value in Ukraine’s Organic and Dairy Sectors (Quality FOOD Trade Program), implemented by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL, Switzerland) in partnership with SAFOSO AG (Switzerland), the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine and the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection have developed an infographic outlining the general requirements for farm animal welfare during their keeping.

