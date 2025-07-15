Zelenskyy following talks with US reps: Peace possible only through strength

Everything possible must be done to force Russia to stop the killings, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I met with General Kellogg – he has begun his visit to Ukraine, and it has been quite substantive. We had a productive discussion. I am grateful to President Trump for his readiness to help protect our people’s lives. This war continues solely because of Russia, solely because of Putin’s desire to prolong it, to drag it out. Russia is trying to make the war seem like the “new normal.” We must never put up with this. Absolutely everything possible – humanly possible – must be done to force Russia to stop the killings, to achieve real peace, and to ensure security. Peace is only possible through strength,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address Monday.

He noted that he also spoke about this with US President Donald Trump, as well as with representatives of Congress.

“We are working at our teams’ level – teams of Ukraine and the United States – to secure the forces and means we need to protect lives and defend our state: American weapons, American sanctions against Russia – a sanctions bill has already been prepared in Congress – as well as European financing and support, our joint defense,” the President stated.

He separately emphasized that the Ukrainian military, intelligence and special services will provide Kellogg with all the necessary information about what is happening right now on the front lines and what new offensive steps Russia is preparing.

“Russia still has the money – the money to destroy the lives of its neighbors. And not only Ukraine. But the world knows where to hit so that Putin feels the pain and Russia feels the need to seek peace. Russia’s war financing must be cut off. Russia’s ties with Iran and North Korea must be cut off. Any supply of components and equipment for Russia’s military industry must be cut off,” Zelenskyy stressed.

“I am grateful to our team, I am grateful to the United States, and I am grateful to Germany and Norway for preparing a new decision on Patriots for Ukraine. We are also working on major defense agreements with America. It is not yet time to reveal the details publicly, but together, we can achieve a great deal for the sake of security. Ukraine is absolutely ready for all honest and effective steps toward peace – lasting peace – and real security. It is Russia that is not ready. It is Russia that must be forced. And this is what is happening,” the President added.