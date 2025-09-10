Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:54 10.09.2025

Number of taxpayers in August update of White Business Club to decrease by 26% - Tax Service

The August update of the list of taxpayers with a high level of tax compliance (White Business Club) approved by the State Tax Service of Ukraine will include 7,149 business entities, which is 26% or 2,524 taxpayers less than in the previous version of the list.

According to the information published by the State Tax Service, 3,634 of them, or more than 50%, have been on the list since November 2024.

It is noted that the list will be published on September 18 on the State Tax Service's web portal in the Payers from the List section.

It will consist of 6,619 legal entities, including 3,879 legal entities on the general taxation system, 243 residents of Diia.City, 1,607 legal entities payers of the single tax of group III and 890 legal entities payers of the single tax of group IV.

The updated list also includes 530 individual entrepreneurs, including 58 on the general taxation system and 472 payers of the single tax of group III.

The State Tax Service emphasized that despite the decrease in the number of payers included in the list, the share of taxes paid by them to the consolidated budget in January-August 2025 increased by 2.78%, which is 13.26% of the total volume of tax payments (or UAH 185.22 billion).

More than 600 compliance managers have been involved in the implementation

