Putin launches Telegram alternative that will allow monitoring Russians – ISW

The Kremlin is preparing to launch an online messenger as part of its ongoing efforts to censor Russian citizens and isolate them from the global internet, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported in a June 30 research report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on June 24 approving the creation of a “national messenger” application that will allow Russian citizens to virtually access government services and documents. The new app is linked to the Kremlin-controlled social network VKontakte (VK).

“The decree orders that the application combine the functions of a social media messenger application with government services and documents and that it be available by Fall 2025. Russian citizens would not be able to have an anonymous social media presence on this national messenger application,” the ISW report reads.

In March 2025, and Russian officials have acknowledged that Max could serve as the basis for the new "national messenger" application.

“The Kremlin has reportedly been planning to partner with VK to launch a national messenger since at least Fall 2024. A source familiar with VK's plans told Russian news organization Vedomosti in March 2025 that Max could become an analogue to the Chinese WeChat application,” the ISW report reads.

“Russian State Duma Information Technology (IT) Committee First Deputy Chairperson Anton Gorelkin claimed on June 5 that Russia will not ban Telegram in connection with the launch of Max, although the Kremlin may attempt to ban Telegram and other social media connected to the Western world in the medium- to long-term if the roll out of the new national messenger application is successful,” ISW experts note.