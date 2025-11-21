Putin considers it possible to take Trump's plan as basis for peaceful settlement

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow received from Washington the text of Trump's "28-point plan" on the war in Ukraine, Russian media reported.

"I believe it could form the basis of a final peace settlement. But this text has not been discussed with us in detail," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday.

He also claims that US President Donald Trump's peace plan "was discussed before the Alaska meeting," and the main goal of the Anchorage meeting "was for Russia to confirm its willingness to show flexibility."

Putin also stated that "the U.S. administration has still not managed to secure the consent of the Ukrainian side," because "Ukraine is against it," and both it and its European allies "are still under illusions and dream of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield."